Coats, Blankets, Gun Licences: Indian Authorities Try Innovative Ways to Keep Animals Warm

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s national capital city Delhi is likely to record its coldest December day in the last 119 years on Monday . The daytime temperature will hit record lows on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

A cold wave has gripped northern India and the bone-chilling temperatures have forced many people to opt to stay indoors. Various state governments throughout the country have come up with different innovative suggestions and methods of taking care of stray animals.

One of the most unusual suggestions was made in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, where authorities in the city of Gwalior have announced that they'll issue gun licenses to anyone donating 10 blankets.

After attending a meeting with representatives of a cow protection organisation, authorities discussed it as one of the measures that could be taken to protect cows from the cold.

In a tweet, Gwalior’s District Collector said, “To get a gun license, donate 10 blankets at cow shelters.”

​The concern for cows isn't limited to this state.

Authorities in Ayodhya, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have decided to produce specially-designed coats for the cattle. While the bulls will have coats made of jute, cows will have two-layered coats.

"The cow shelter will also have a bonfire to save the cows from extreme cold. Paddy straw will be put on the floor to provide warmth to the cattle if they choose to sit,” an official from Ayodhya was quoted by India Today’s new website as saying in a report.

The police in Uttar Pradesh have been tasked with covering the stray cows in jute coats by the Uttar Pradesh government, led by State chief Yogi Adityanath.

Last week, in the absence of measures to keep cow shelter warm in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 24 cows died due to the cold within 24 hours. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and action will be taken against those responsible.

In neighbouring Delhi, people are resorting to wearing layers and layers of warm clothing while stepping outside and prefer to keep room heaters on throughout the day at home, stray animals, especially dogs, are certainly not being forgotten by them.

Their sense of care and love for animals can be observed in various places, where people sometimes keep blankets or warm clothes outside for stray dogs. In many places, dog lovers are even ensuring old clothes serve as coats.