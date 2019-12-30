Bollywood's Own 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan Gets Love on Twitter for His Insane Comeback in 2019

Hrithik Roshan, who had been battling rough patches in his personal and career life, finally made an insane comeback in the movie-world with his intense acting skills, killer dance moves, chiselled body and green-eyed “Greek God” vibe in two hit films – “Super 30” and “War”.
While “Super 30” presented Hrithik as a tuition teacher, “War” brought him back in typical Bollywood “hero” style.
चील चूहे को कैसे पकड़ता है, वह Point A पर नहीं आक्रमण करता जहां चूहा हैं, वो अपना निशाना बदलता हैं और Point B पर साधता है, जहा चूहा नहीं हैं, पर होने वाला हैं! . . Life lessons from Anand. It’s all about hitting a moving target. Cause life is unpredictable. . . #super30 #july12th @super30film
. If he looks at you do not make eye contact. Just stay safe. . K.A.B.I.R
In his Bollywood career spanning 19 years now, the 45-year-old actor has entertained millions of fans in India and internationally. On Monday, Bollywood buffs felt extra-generous with their love and poured it all over Hrithik on Twitter.
With thousands of mentions, #HrithikTowersOver2019 is trending on Twitter in India.
2019 is not less than the most memorable year for us as Hrithik Roshan fan— A Y A N | K A B I R (@VijayDinanath20) December 30, 2019
The MILLENNIUM superstar comeback with bang
2 different characters in the span of 3 months
HGOTY
2cr+ footfalls
Superhit
A year ruled by the king @iHrithik #HrithikTowersOver2019 pic.twitter.com/rtMBYWxxaN
#HrithikTowersOver2019— ✮ (@Nishu_Hr) December 30, 2019
2019 is great example of his versatility, stardom
Super30 - greek god playing a role of real life bihari teacher
Fom looks to accent his performance top notch in very frame
War - this is his field no one can do it better than him and HGOTY is the proof pic.twitter.com/HKlcr02GOL
So good to see @ihrithik bounce back from all the negativity..— Nevillestream (@Nevillestream1) December 30, 2019
Next decade will witness the Rise of Megastar Hrithik🤩#HrithikTowersOver2019 pic.twitter.com/ujl1olNOnD
In his 20 year-career, Hrithik has definitely been one of the most loved actors. This year has been great for him. #HrithikTowersOver2019 pic.twitter.com/KTEzbkACyl— bunny (@Bunny_I_) December 30, 2019
Earlier in December, Hrithik was voted Sexiest Asian Male of the decade in an international online poll put together by British news weekly, Eastern Eye.
Daddy of two, the actor separated from his wife and childhood sweetheart Suzanne Khan back in 2017 after a 17-year relationship.
Bollywood’s controversial “Queen” Kangana Ranaut publicly revealed that she was in a love with Hrithik, who declined the actress’ claims. The episode got pretty ugly until it faded away slowly.
