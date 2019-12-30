Twitter Fumes as Indian-Americans Gather at Times Square to Support Citizenship Law - Photo, Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Members of the Indian diaspora held rallies in support of a controversial citizenship law enacted back home. The law, which seeks to grant citizenship rights to illegal immigrants from three neighbouring Islamic countries, has left out Muslims from its purview.

There have been widespread protests in India against the law, some even violent resulting in the deaths of more than 20 people, with dozens injured. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested by security forces on various charges.

In the United States, the Indian diaspora rallied at New York’s Times Square, carrying placards, supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NRIs Gathered at Times Square New York to show their Support for CAA #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/lt11ODBNQO — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) December 30, 2019

As videos of the rally in support of the law surfaced on social media platforms, several Twitter users agitating against the law slammed these non-resident Indians and asked them if they would like to return to India and contribute to building India.

Would anyone of them leave US and come back immediately to India and contribute to Rashtranirmaan???



They won't even get their WiFi here 🙄



Gathering of sadists at Times Square ! https://t.co/Z7eLBzRKsL — Sangram Satpathy (@SangramSatpath3) December 30, 2019

When more than 200 people protested against CAA-NRC in New York, ANI made zero posts on that



Now, some 20 uncles and aunties stand holding boards in favor of CAA, ANI suddenly finds it newsworthy.



Wah! 😂 pic.twitter.com/a4jV8SyXOB — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 30, 2019

The 'Overseas Indians' who Gathered at Times Square to show support for #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct

Should Come to India to PROVE their INDIAN CITIZENSHIPS First !!!



And Should answer why they left their motherland which they claim to love ? https://t.co/oe6pbCi7te — Sahil Muhib (@SahilMuhib) December 30, 2019

NRI are the worst of its kind...... If they are so supportive, why are they giving us lectures while enjoying luxurious healthy good life in Liberal countries where they have freedom of everything.

Come here, live with us just for 3 months, let's see how supportive you r 😡😠 — Shubh (@shubh_banwal) December 30, 2019

However, several others backing the CAA were left overwhelmed by the overseas support for the law.

Members of Indian diaspora came together at Times Square in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct.



Indians across the globe appreciating this move by PM @narendramodi Ji & HM @AmitShah JI.#IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/gYMnmVFE6j — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) December 30, 2019

Indian-Americans hold demonstration at Times Square in US in support of Citizenship Amendment Act.#IndiaSupportsCAA #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/GGc7O7JYRX — Bharat khatana (Dewasi) (@BharatKhatana_) December 30, 2019

In past few days, rallies both in favour and against CAA were witnessed in different parts of America, Australia, and the UK.

Several Indian diaspora organisations in the US have come out in support of the CAA holding marches in different cities, including Seattle, Austin, Dublin, Houston, and Raleigh. The rallies are being organised to educate people about misinformation and myths relating to the law.

On the other hand, students held peaceful protests against the law in the US cities of Chicago and Boston, condemning the Indian government’s egregious behavior and the police’s role in violence at Indian universities.

The citizenship law seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, if they arrived in India prior to 2015. It, however, doesn't extend the same treatment to Muslims.