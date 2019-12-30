Fire Tragedy: Six, Including Five Kids Perish in Massive Blaze in Indian National Capital Region

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s national capital witnessed several major fires during over the past month that killed over 50 persons. Many incidents were reported to have occurred due to violations of statutory laws and negligence.

On Monday morning, six persons including five children perished after a fire broke out at a residential premises in Ghaziabad, northern Uttar Pradesh on the outskirts of New Delhi.

According to police, they received information about the fire at around 10:00 a.m.

“The massive fire which was prima facie caused by a short circuit inside the house, claimed the lives of six people", said a senior Uttar Pradesh police office in Ghaziabad.

Fire personnel extinguished the fire and recovered the charred remains of the victims. Police said they have sent the bodies for post mortems and investigation and have launched an investigation.