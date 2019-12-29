Politicians and Netizens Pay Tribute to India's Leading Seer Vishvesha Teertha Swami Who Died at 88

New Delhi (Sputnik): Karnataka State chief B.S. Yediyurappa has declared a three-day state mourning and said the seer will be laid to rest with full state honours.

One of the leading seers of India - Vishvesha Teertha Swami, the head of prominent organisation Pejavara Mutt and one of the Ashta Mathas (eight monastic establishments) in Karnataka's Udupi - breathed his last on Sunday. He was 88.

The announcement of his death was made this morning.

The famous seer had among his disciples and admirers many prominent names across the country. Many of them have been paying homage to the Swami who died of multiple organ failure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute, as he described the seer as “a powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society”.

Home Minister Amit Shah described him as “an endless source of positivity”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter and described the seer’s life as “A life of dedication to spiritual upliftment and service for social causes”.

With his many acts of kindness & farsightedness, Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of Pejawar Mutt dedicated his life towards service & welfare of humanity.



​Rahul Gandhi, a key politician from India’s main opposition party Congress also tweeted about the seer’s death.

Various people also paid their tributes on social media.

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, the revered and outspoken seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt, passed away on Sunday morning after he was hospitalised on 20 December. He was 88.

