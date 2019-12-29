Death Toll in Ursula Typhoon in Philippines Climbs to 41 People - Reports

Apart from those 41 killed, 28 people more were injured, and 12 people are reported missing, the ABS-CBN News broadcaster stated.
Previous reports indicated that 28 people were killed as a result of the typhoon.
The number of victims is the highest in Philippine Western Visayas administrative region, where 20 people were killed in the cyclone. It is followed by Eastern Visayas where the number of victims stands at 13, Mimaropa with 7 deaths and Central Visayas with one victim, the media said.
It's so sadden to see our houses destroy by typhoon Ursula 😰😰— @Blueninz11 (@BaylonNinz) December 28, 2019
Anyone who wants to help us out there, we really need it so that we can rebuild our houses 🙏🙇#SeekingForHelps #UrsulaDestroyHomes pic.twitter.com/PF9OvrHcHM
Typhoon Ursula struck the central part of the Philippines on 24 December with heavy rains and winds. The typhoon damaged about 2,000 houses and 55 schools, while power was cut in 150 cities. Almost 44,000 people were evacuated due to the disaster.
