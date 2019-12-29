Tropical Cyclone Sarai in Fiji Leaves 1 Killed, Over 2,500 Evacuated — Disaster Management

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An 18-year old male student marked the first fatality of tropical cyclone Sarai in Fiji, while another unidentified person sustained injuries and more than 2,500 others have been evacuated across the country, the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said on Saturday.

"An 18-year-old student is believed to be the country's latest drowning victim. The student was swimming in the Baidamudamu waters in Kadavu when the incident occurred this afternoon. The man is believed to have been swept away by strong currents when he was swimming with his friends", the NDMO said in a press conference streamed on its Facebook page.

BRIEFLY ON #TCSarai as of 8am (29/12/19)

1⃣ Casualty in Kadavu

1⃣ still missing in Vunidawa, Naitasiri

1⃣ in ICU at #CWM Hospital in Suva after sustaining injury from a fallen tree at Cunningham, Suva. Recovering.

7⃣0⃣ evacuation centres activated with 2⃣5⃣3⃣8⃣ evacuees. Hi Sun😎 pic.twitter.com/96GMNv5zLU — Fiji National Disaster Management Office (@FijiNDMO) December 28, 2019

According to the NDMO, one more person has sustained injuries from a fallen tree in the capital of Suva and another one counts missing in the Naitasiri province, while 2,538 people found refuge in 70 evacuation centers across the country.

Flood warnings remain in place for low lying areas of the island nation. Videos of the cyclone have been shared on social media showing heavy downpours and floods. Trees have fallen in some areas.

Went to visit the bure we moved from - it flooded to the line on the photo. Lots of trees down right on the beach. #TCSarai pic.twitter.com/HRElKG93hS — Baz Scott (@bazscott) December 27, 2019

A carrier carring six passengers and a cow was today washed away by strong currents while trying to cross a flooded bridge at Naqelewai in Naitasiri. Video: Ro Veronika Rokoisau #TimesNews #FijiNews #TCSarai pic.twitter.com/RRDVYkF12N — The Fiji Times (@fijitimes) December 27, 2019

The cyclone ravaged Fiji on Saturday with heavy rains and strong winds, According to New Zealand Herald newspaper, wind gusts reached 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour, and several houses were damaged. Some parts of the country also suffer power cuts and flooding. Sarai is expected to head to Tonga after Fiji.

A Gale Warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni & nearby smaller islands, Yasawa & Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, Lomaiviti Group, Viti Levu & nearby smaller islands.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the Lau Group & Rotuma.#FijiNews #Fiji #FijianGovernment #TCSarai pic.twitter.com/TJecy8wngc — Fijian Government (@FijianGovt) December 26, 2019

#CycloneSarai is still raging strong here in Fiji 😣. Hope everyone here is ok! #TCSarai pic.twitter.com/oGcdttxGsa — marc sepetowski (@sepo_efc) December 27, 2019