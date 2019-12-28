Three Indian Legends Celebrate Birthdays Today, Netizens Overwhelmed

New Delhi (Sputnik): Every 28 December, India bows to three legends that have led and fed the country through good times and bad.

Saturday, 28 December is the birthday of three Indian icons: Ratan Tata, Dirubhai Ambani and Arun Jeitley.

Impressed by the coincidence, netizens filled social networking sites with birthday wishes and tributes to the dynamic trio.

Great leader. True inspiration.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY.... all three Great Men's who made INDIA Proud..



Happy Birthday Honorable...



Mr.Dhirubhai Ambani...🌹

Mr. Arun Jaitley... 🌹

Mr.Ratan Tata Sir..💐

🙏🙏🙏🙏#DhirubhaiAmbani #ArunJaitley #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/2GoxECdaje — CMA BB Goyal (@BBGOYAL) December 28, 2019

#RatanTata#DhirubhaiAmbani #businessowners

Both the most iconic industrialist birthday comes on a same day.

But the difference is only that one is the living legend and another one we lost him long back. @RNTata2000 sir ur love towards dogs and philanthropic work is superior pic.twitter.com/etj6L0rYtQ — vishal Kanojiya 🇮🇳 (@VishalAshokKan1) December 28, 2019

​Tata who turned 82 is the billionaire former chairperson of Tata Group, an Indian multinational. The industrialist and philanthropist has been honoured with two of India's highest civilian awards – the Padma Vibhushana and Padma Bhushana.

Ambani, who died back in 2002, founded India’s largest business brand – The Reliance Group. Over the course of 25 years, Ambani led Reliance as it grew into a corporation worth $25.6 billion.... He is survived by his sons, one of whom is the richest man in Asia, with a net worth of $61.1 billion – Mukesh Ambani.

Unlike his fellow birthday mates, Jaitley was an Indian politician from the ruling party who served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs for the Government of India from 2014 to 2019, until his last day.

In their own ways, the three men dedicated their lives to their work and the nation while beginning and triggering a revolution of changes in modern India.

#RatanTata, #DirubhaiAmbani and #ArunJaitley are trending hashtags on Twitter in India.