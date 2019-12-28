Register
15:43 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border about 35 kms from Amritsar on December 4, 2019

    Video of Cop Asking Locals to Tell Protesters to “Go Back To Pakistan” Goes Viral on Twitter

    © AFP 2019 / NARINDER NANU
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107752/33/1077523324.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912281077887395-video-of-cop-asking-locals-to-tell-protesters-to-go-back-to-pakistan-goes-viral-on-twitter/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Uttar Pradesh, known to be communally sensitive, has witnessed large-scale violence over the Indian government’s new citizenship law, leading to clashes between the protestors and the police. Nearly 1,100 people in the state have been arrested and 19 have lost their lives so far.

    Amid a string of videos that continue to emerge on social media, showing either the police or protesters indulging in violence over the citizenship bill demonstrations, a new clip is gaining traction on social media where a cop can be heard asking locals to warn a few protesters, telling them they may return to Pakistan “if they love it so much”.


    “You live in India and yet you sing the praises of Pakistan. Go to Pakistan if you love it so much", the Superintendent of Police in Meerut of the State SP Akhilesh N Singh can be heard saying in the video. The clip, of 20 December protests in the city, comes against the backdrop of scrutiny that the police are facing for allegedly using force on protesters. 

    The cop further told locals that “if they (the protesters) ever indulge in such an act, their future will be doomed".
    The state police have claimed that a few protesters were provoking the police and ran away after chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.
    In the clarification video, the cop said three or four protesters had started shouting slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long live Pakistan) in an already sensitive environment which could have triggered a protest.


    “As soon as the police entered the colony, a few protesters started chanting slogans on seeing us and ran away. Why would you run away if you haven’t done any wrong? We don’t have a problem with Pakistan Zindabad, but at least avoid such slogans in a sensitive environment", Singh can be heard saying in the video.

    The Meerut Police claimed that they have been subjected to extreme violence and pelted with stones since last Friday. The senior police officer in the state, Prashant Kumar, said that the police exercised exemplary restraint in the situation, however, the choice of words could have been better.
    The police in the northern state are facing scrutiny over the alleged use of force against protesters, including opening fire on them. Media reports have pointed out that a few protesters were hospitalised with gunshot wounds.
    However, State Police Chief OP Singh has denied allegation saying that the police did not use firearms but only pellets and rubber bullets. Meanwhile, 288 policemen have also suffered injuries in the clashes.

    Related:

    Two Opposition Politicians Barred From Entering City in Uttar Pradesh Under Prohibitory Orders
    Citizenship Protests: Communications Lockdown, Alert in Several Regions of India's Uttar Pradesh
    India’s Uttar Pradesh Police Smash CCTV Cameras During Citizenship Law Protests - Video
    Tags:
    citizenship law, India, Uttar Pradesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse