Bam: Six-Time World Champion Indian Boxer Mary Kom Fights Her Way Into 2020 Olympic Qualifiers

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom has once again proved that experience and determination is a combination that only leads to further success.

The six-time World Champion boxer defeated 23-year-old Olympic aspirant Nikhat Zareen by a split decision 9-1 in the 51kg category on Saturday.

With this victory, Kom has booked herself a ticket to the qualifying round for the summer Olympics that is slated to be hosted by Tokyo, Japan in late July 2020.

The Olympics qualifying round will be held in February in China’s Wuhan where the 36-year old Indian boxer from India’s northeastern state of Manipur will compete for her entry to Tokyo.

A 14-second video of the final moments of Kom versus Zareen is spreading like wildfire on Twitter that, along with announcing Kom’s win also points out how the fighters did not shake hands after the match.

Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen to book her spot in the Olympic qualifiers.



She doesn't shake Zareen's hand after the fight 😬😬pic.twitter.com/BiVAw9PCSd — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) December 28, 2019

​On being asked why she did not shake hands with her opponent after winning the match, Kom told interviewers, “If she want others to respect her then she should first respect others. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside".

​The bad-blood between the boxers boiled over after an idea suggesting sending Kom’s name for the qualifiers round to represent India was under discussion.

At the time, Zareen strongly opposed the idea and demanded a fair trial.

The young boxer from southern India’s Telangana scored a silver medal at the 2nd India Open International Boxing Tournament held in May 2019. Zareen also won a silver medal at the 2019 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament that was hosted by Bangkok in July 2019.

Netizens took to Twitter to react to the news. While some criticised Kom for her petty behaviour, others congratulated the boxer for entering the Olympics qualifying round.

Nikhat Zareen: Did not like #Marykom behaviour. I tried to hug her but she just left. Yes foul words were used against me by Mary. #boxing #Olympics — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) December 28, 2019

Winners should be more humble and down to earth... #MaryKom#NikhatZareen — Mohammed Anwaar e elahi (@MdAnwaareelahi) December 28, 2019

#MaryKom beats #NikhatZareen to book a place in the #Olympics. Terrific from this iron lady! — RR (@RichieRego) December 28, 2019

#MaryKom That's it

Mary proved it #Nighat is great boxer and she needs to do more work — Frankly Speaking ❁ (@FranklySpeak_10) December 28, 2019

