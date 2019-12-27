Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf Challenges Death Sentence in Lahore High Court

New Delhi (Sputnik): A special court in Pakistan had handed out the death sentence to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on 19 December in a treason case. Musharraf, after escaping the country in March 2016, has been living in self-imposed exile and seeking medical treatment at a Dubai hospital.

The former President, who was found guilty under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has now challenged his death sentence in an appeal to the Lahore High Court, filed through his counsel on Friday, the motion contends that the trial court judgement was announced in haste and seeks its suspension.

Musharraf raised objection to paragraph 66 of the judgment, where Judge Waqar Ahmed Seth, wrote: "As a necessary corollary to what has been observed we find the accused guilty as per charge. The convict shall be therefore hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge. We direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law. If found dead, his corpse shall be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days."

Pakistan's legal fraternity also questioned the harshness of the verdict delivered by the Peshawar High Court's Chief Justice, forcing the Imran Khan Government to reassess the judge's capability to perform the duties of his office. The government sought the ouster of the judge, citing violations of judicial conduct.

In November, a special court in Islamabad had reserved its verdict in the treason case. The Islamabad High Court, had, however, halted the decision of the special court to announce its judgement.

Musharraf had seized power from then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through a military coup on 12 October 1999, when the latter reportedly intended to oust him from the post of the army chief.

He had led a military-dominated government as army chief until 2007. He nominated himself as Pakistan's 10th president on 20 June 2001, and secured himself in that position until 18 August 2008, through a controversial referendum held on 1 May 2002.

The High Court order came in response to a petition filed by the federal interior ministry, which had requested it set aside the special court's decision to announce its judgement in the treason case. The federal government was directed to appoint a new prosecutor to the case by 5 December.