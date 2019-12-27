Mobile Internet Services Restored in Kargil First Time After Revoking Special Status of Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Kashmir has been under security blanket, virtually disconnected from the outside world after restrictions were imposed as a security measure following New Delhi’s decision to revoke Article 370 on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August.

Mobile Internet services have been restored in the Kargil district of the newly formed union territory of Ladakh in northern India.

In the most recent development, the connectivity has been restored after Kargil, as part of the Kashmir region, faced over four months of communication clampdown since 5 August. However, broadband still remains shut down.

Many restrictions were removed by the government but internet connectivity remained suspended for the longest time in the region.

Ladakh, which was earlier part of Jammu and Kashmir is now a federally administered union territory.

Internet facilities were shut down on 5 August ahead of India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the revocation of Kashmir’s seven-decades -old special status and the division of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This comes after the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the withdrawal of a total of 72 units of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to their locations across the country. One such unit has about 100 service members.