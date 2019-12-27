Register
01:31 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

    Indian Police to Seek FBI’s Help to Resolve High-Profile Caste-Based Violence Case

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107440/85/1074408543.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912271077871690-indian-police-to-seek-fbis-help-to-resolve-high-profile-caste-based-violence-case/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On 1 January 2018, violence erupted during the 200th anniversary celebration of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, leaving one dead and several other injured in Maharashtra's Pune city. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown following the clashes.

    Police in the Indian state of Maharashtra have decided to seek help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the domestic intelligence and security service of the US, to retrieve data from a damaged hard disc which was recovered from Maoist sympathiser Varavara Rao’s house.

    The hard disc, seized from Rao's house during a raid in August 2018, was earlier sent to four forensic laboratories that failed to recover any data.

    According to a senior police official involved with the case, the hard disc was sent to two laboratories in Maharashtra where experts could not retrieve the data. Later, attempts were made to retrieve the data at forensic labs based in the states of Gujarat and Hyderabad. But no success could be made.

    "Since labs of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are much advanced, the decision to send the hard disc there has been taken and necessary approvals have been given by the Union Home Ministry. A team of India's forensic experts and police will soon travel to the USA," the police officer said.

    The prosecution recently submitted a draft charge sheet against 19 accused, including nine activists, who have already been arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case.

    According to the police, the Elgar Parishad conclave was held on 31 December 2017 on the eve of 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima in Pune. It was supported by Maoists. Some inflammatory speeches made at the event led to violence on the next day (1 January) at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in the district of Pune.

    The 1818 Battle of Koregaon was related to the Dalit community (untouchables). On 1 January 1818, about 800 troops of the British Army, with a number of Mahars (leather workers), defeated a numerically superior force of the Peshwa Baji Rao II, the last prime minister or Peshwa of the Maratha Empire (1674-1818).

    A victory pillar was erected in Koregaon by the British, commemorating the dead soldiers. In 1928, the founder of the Indian constitution B. R. Ambedkar led the first commemoration ceremony here. Since then, on 1 January, Ambedkarite Dalits (Ambedkar followers) gather at Bhima Koregaon to celebrate their victory against the upper caste Peshwa regime, whom they view as their oppressors.

    The 2018 Bhima Koregaon stone-pelting refers to attack on untouchables during an annual celebratory gathering at a place called Bhima Koregaon.

    Police said the charges include a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrow the government as well as waging war against the Government of India. These charges have been brought against all of the 19 accused by the prosecution in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case.

    Related:

    'The Sky Is Pink' Trailer Triggers Clash Between Priyanka Chopra and Maharashtra Police
    Another Wall Collapse Kills At Least 6 in Mumbai-Pune Region as Heavy Rains Hit India - Report
    Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Rebukes FBI for Trump Affiliate Warrant Applications
    Tags:
    assassin, Narendra Modi, Maoists, police, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), FBI, pune, Maharashtra, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse