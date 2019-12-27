Broadband Internet Services Set to Return in Indian Side of Kashmir: BJP’s Ram Madhav

New Delhi (Sputnik): After the Indian parliament revoked Article 370 or the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August, Kashmir has been under a security blanket, virtually disconnected from the outside world, evoking concerns in other countries, especially Pakistan. Many restrictions have since been removed, except internet connectivity.

A key member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed that broadband internet facilities were being restored in Kashmir in a phased manner.

During his visit to Kashmir to watch a soccer match between Real Kashmir Football Club and Chennai City on Thursday, BJP’s General Secretary Ram Madhav said:

"We are processing the reinstallation of internet in phased manner while the facilities have been restored to the hotels. The local administration will restore the broadband services in more sectors after a security review."

Internet facilities were shut down on 5 August ahead of India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the revocation of Kashmir’s seven decades old temporary special status and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

He further said that they will also ask the local administration to ensure maximum power supply in Jammu and Kashmir, as reports indicate that the winter is expected to be very harsh in the region.

Meanwhile, Madhav also said the Jammu and Kashmir government will take appropriate decisions from time to time to release political leaders detained after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.