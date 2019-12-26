'False Alarm': Japanese News Outlet NHK Retracts Story on North Korean Projectile Launch

North Korea recently carried out tests of short and medium-range missiles over the Japan Sea, promising a special "Christmas Gift" for the US if the renewal of denuclearisation talks by the end of the year is stalled.

NHK has retracted its breaking news story about a missile launch from North Korea towards Japan.

Earlier, NHK broke news about a missile launch from North Korea towards the Sea of Japan, some 2,000 kilometres off the country's northern island of Hokkaido.

NHK removed its breaking news about North Korea missile launch. pic.twitter.com/BXDzkK2JKa — Marie Lee (@mariejhlee) December 26, 2019

Christmas Day passed without any weapons being tested on the Korean Peninsula, despite North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's ominous warning of an unspecified "Christmas gift" for the United States.

The threat came as talks between North Korea and the United States stalled after abruptly wrapping up in Hanoi earlier this year.