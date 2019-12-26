Imran Khan Predicts India's Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians Will Rise Against Narendra Modi

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this year went all-out against his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over Kashmir. His latest criticism has been driven by protests over India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which grants citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

"I want you to listen to my prediction. The people of India will stand up against Modi. Not only Muslims but Hindus, Sikhs and Christians", the Pakistani prime minister said on Thursday, adding: "They know that what he is about to do in India is the same what Hitler did 60-70 years ago against the Jews".

Khan was addressing a public gathering during a foundation stone laying ceremony for the Jalalpur Canal in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

He further likened India’s Citizenship Amendment Act to Myanmar’s 1982 Nationality Law, saying that cruelty was inflicted upon Muslims and that it would be the same in India.

The Pakistani PM said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed to him that the Pakistani Army is ready to combat India if the situation escalates.

Insinuating over the ongoing anti-CAA protests in different parts of India, Khan said that even the Hindus are standing up against the Modi-led government.

Myanmar adopted a citizenship law which recognised eight “indigenous races” who were entitled to citizenship.

But Rohingya, a Muslim population reviled by the Burmese as illegal migrants from Bangladesh, were excluded. Their persecution later led to mass expulsion of 700,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017.

Talking about India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said: “These tensions have arisen since Narendra Modi has laid a siege on Kashmir and ever since I have been telling the world that he is trying to distract the issue of Kashmir”, said Khan.

The traditionally tense relations between the two South Asian nations escalated after New Delhi made the decision of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had ensured the special status of Jammu And Kashmir state for decades. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – to be administered by the central government.