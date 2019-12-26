Babri Mosque Panel to Move India's Top Court Over Debris of Demolished 16th Century Structure

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 1992, Hindus led by nationalist organisations in India demolished the 16th century Babri Mosque, claiming it was built by Mughal Emperor Babur after knocking down a temple, resulting a title dispute between the Hindu and Muslim communities that was resolved by the Supreme Court of India in November 2019.

A month after India’s top court gave away disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindus for building a Lord Ram Temple where the Babri Mosque once stood, a committee which fought for the Muslim side has now decided to approach the Supreme Court to collect the demolished mosque’s rubble.

The All-India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC), which strove against the claim of the Ram Temple being demolished by Mughal Emperor Babur for the Babri Mosque’s construction in Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh state, declared its next move on Thursday.

Zafaryab Jilani, the AIBMAC convener, said that the matter would also be discussed with the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, a non-governmental Muslim organisation.

“According to the Shariat (Islamic law), a mosque's debris can't be used in any other construction work. The apex court has not given any direction on the mosque's debris. We could have raised the rubble issue during the review petition's hearing, but the plea was dismissed”, Jilani said.

The top court in November resolved the land dispute by awarding the site to Hindus for the construction of a temple and allotting five acres of alternate land near the site to Muslims.

The AIBMAC is preparing to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court after multiple review pleas challenging the high-profile verdict were quashed by the top court, leaving the petitioners with the final option of filing a curative petition.

Jilani said that the top court stated in its judgment that the demolition of the mosque was illegal and unlawful.

"The pillars, stones and other wreckage of the demolished mosque should be handed over to Muslims. We will soon file a petition for this", he said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the construction of a grand temple in the city are on. A Ram Mandir Trust is to be finalised, as per the Supreme Court's directions.

Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath, who is also a well-known Hindu leader, has called on families in the state to donate Rs.11 (16 cents) and a stone towards the construction of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya.