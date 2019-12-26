Cross Border Shelling at Line of Control in India’s Jammu and Kashmir - Video

A cross-border firefight has taken place in an area near the town of Dewa, with another shooting taking place in the Haji Pir sector, the military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Two Pakistani servicemen have been killed in a cross-border firefight with Indian forces in the disputed Kashmir region, according to the ISPR.

"Indian CFVs [ceasefire violations] along LOC [the Line of Control] during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat [martyrdom]", the ISPR said on Twitter.

Cross border shelling on #LOC in #Uri two Pakistani and one Indian army soldiers killed civilians also suffered damage #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/6zGHs4N4Kk — Ashraf Wani اشرف وانی (@ashraf_wani) December 26, 2019

Civilians have reportedly also been injured in the crossfire.

Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/yFuBqPgFVv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2019

The Line of Control (LoC) separates the Indian and Pakistani parts of the disputed Kashmir region.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased in August when Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had ensured the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state for decades. Under the government’s new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories that are under New Delhi's control.

Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the Muslim-majority region to a territory and promised to protect Kashmiris. It expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade, and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.