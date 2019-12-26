Imran Khan Government Challenges Supreme Court Verdict on Army Chief’s Extension

New Delhi (Sputnik): The cabinet of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has twice approved a three-year extension for the country’s Army Chief, citing a worsening national security situation in the region over its rivalry with India. A Pakistani army chief usually serves for three years.

The Pakistan government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking the formation of a larger bench to consider the judgement related to the extension of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure on 28 November. The government also sought an on-camera hearing of the plea.

The apex court of the country had suspended the government order, perhaps for the first time in the history of Pakistan, questioning the decision to extend an army chief’s appointment.

A petition submitted after Federal Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem held a long consultation with the attorney general, claiming that the 28 November verdict did not take into account several "important constitutional and legal" points. Challenging the short order, the government in its plea mentioned that the apex court itself "has been giving extensions to additional and ad-hoc judges".

The apex court in its earlier order noted, "There is no provision in the law for extending the service of a General for another term, nor is there any consistent and continuous institutional practice of granting such extensions". The court has termed the extension of the tenure of General Bajwa as “meaningless” in the absence of relevant law.

After the court ruling, the government submitted an undertaking saying the parliament would pass legislation on the extension of the term within six months.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted a three-year extension to Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August this year as the country is faced with an unprecedented situation with neighbouring India over Kashmir.

A career infantry officer belonging to the Baloch Regiment, General Bajwa was appointed as the COAS in November 2016 for three years by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

General Bajwa had commanded the ten Corps, responsible for the area along the Line of Control (LoC).