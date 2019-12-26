Samsung Puts Rumours to Rest, Says Its Mysterious Project 'Neon' Like ‘Nothing Seen Before’

New Delhi (Sputnik): The need to pioneer advanced technologies in this competitive era is crucially driving tech giants around the world to keep coming up with newer innovations that are yet to be experienced.

For some days now, South Korean tech giant Samsung has been the centre of attention for tech-enthusiasts because of a mysterious project called “Neon”, which is “not about anything seen before”, the company revealed on Thursday.

Honored to have so much coverage even before we unveil. But contrary to some news, NEON is NOT about Bixby, or anything you have seen before. #NEON is coming to #CES2020, so stay tuned! @neondotlife — NEON (@neondotlife) December 26, 2019

​On 17 December, a new Twitter account named “NEON” appeared online whose bio reads – “Have you ever met an 'ARTIFICIAL’”?

​According to media reports, while some people are speculating that the project will be Samsung’s attempt at a new Artificial Intelligent-powered digital assistant after its unsuccessful predecessor Bixby, others believe it is going to be an AI-enabled feature with human-level intelligence.

Currently, “Neon” is in its final stages of development at the Samsung Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Labs under the supervision of its India-born president, Pranav Mistry. STAR Labs is an independent unit of Samsung Electronics.

Mistry verified the authenticity of the new “Neon” account on Twitter by re-tweeting posts about the project from that profile.

For past few years, I have been working on something exciting. FOLLOW @neondotlife to learn more. Please SHARE and ask your friends to join, too. https://t.co/m3DEbTqqYe pic.twitter.com/jaWgALTzj4 — Pranav Mistry (@pranavmistry) December 16, 2019

​In a recent interview, Mistry said that we will soon live in a world where machines would become humane. Mistry’s statement only added fuel to the rumour-fire surrounding project “Neon”.

The mysterious project is slated to be showcased in January 2020 at the CES (formerly called the Consumer Electronic Show) in Las Vegas, US.

Earlier this year, Samsung also became the first company ever to debut a foldable smartphone in the consumer market, called "Galaxy Fold".

Call of Duty Mobile on the Samsung Galaxy Fold!

-

If you could choose between the Galaxy Fold & the iPhone 11 Pro Max which would you go for? pic.twitter.com/3wkgnq6cyk — Fisayo Fosudo (@Fosudo) December 23, 2019

​