New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat slammed anti-Citizenship Law protesters during a programme in New Delhi on Thursday. Thousands had come out on the streets in several parts of India to oppose a new law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring Islamic countries.

During protests against the controversial law, there were large-scale incidents of violence, arson and clashes with security forces, resulting in the death of over 20 people, with the highest casualty count reported from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has joined the chorus against the ongoing protests and said, those taking to the streets were not displaying leadership qualities.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions. As we are witnessing at a large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” said General Rawat in New Delhi on Thursday.

#WATCH Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat: Leaders are not those who lead ppl in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities&colleges,students the way they are leading masses&crowds to carry out arson&violence in cities & towns. This is not leadership. pic.twitter.com/iIM6fwntSC — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

​Addressing a programme, the army chief paid reverence to soldiers braving extreme climatic conditions in high altitude posts where the temperatures range from -10 to -45 degrees Celsius.

However, Rawat’s comment on the law barring Muslims from three neighbouring Islamic nations did not go well with the public and instead invited their ire which they aired on Twitter.

Where we are heading? He has crossed his line as top authority. Who is misleading to whom? Citizens knows better. To whom he wish to influence by such statements? — JITENDRA RAVAL (@JITENDRARAVAL5) December 26, 2019

Whole India knows who is misguiding India by different tones in Parliament and public meeting.



Being a Army cheif sir isn't your duty to save constitution instead of supporting govt anti constitutional bill. — Mirza Hyderabad. (میرزا حیدرآباد) (@mirzahyd1) December 26, 2019

A person who banks on tax-payers money to earn his bread shouldn't poke his nose in politics. He should remember that he has been appointed to serve India not work as BJP's servant. — Samanta Kr. Majumder (@SamantaMajumder) December 26, 2019

​General Rawat is considered to be a serious contender for the post of Chief of Defence Staff, a position New Delhi formally announced the creation of on Monday 23 December.

Rawat is set to retire from his post of army chief later this month. One of the most vocal army chiefs in recent years, Rawat was instrumental in undertaking some major reforms in the army, including adopting more automation in the service.