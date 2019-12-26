Chinese Citizen Executed in Japan Over Murder of 4 People – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese law enforcement authorities executed on Thursday a Chinese citizen, who killed four members of one family in the city of Fukuoka in 2003, Japanese NHK reported.

The death sentence for former Chinese student Wei Wei was finalised in 2011, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori, Wei, along with two other Chinese citizens, killed four family members – including two children aged eight and 11 years – for selfish reasons.

The Chinese student became the 39th prisoner executed in Japan since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assumed office in 2012.