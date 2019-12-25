Hot Holidays From Land Down Under: Aussies Lose Clothes to Celebrate Christmas at Beach - Photos

Christmas is a much-awaited celebration for people from all the corners of our globe and is usually associated with snowy weather and cosiness. However, some Australians prefer to celebrate the festivity in their own sizzling-hot Aussie way.

Australians have been graced by an agreeable 26C on Christmas Day, prompting some people to make use of the pleasant weather and hit the beach to celebrate the big holiday.

Bondi Beach in Sydney has traditionally been a major venue for beachgoers, who are often spotted wearing Santa hats and swimsuits, showing off their tanned bodies.