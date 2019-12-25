Hot Holidays From Land Down Under: Aussies Lose Clothes to Celebrate Christmas at Beach - Photos

Australians have been graced by an agreeable 26C on Christmas Day, prompting some people to make use of the pleasant weather and hit the beach to celebrate the big holiday.
Bondi Beach in Sydney has traditionally been a major venue for beachgoers, who are often spotted wearing Santa hats and swimsuits, showing off their tanned bodies.
The warm sun and welcoming sea attracted myriads of locals and tourists alike who, in defiance of all Christmas tradition, chose to plunge themselves into the refreshing water or do some surfing.
One of the most traditional decorations, the Christmas tree, also found its spot on the beach, looking surprisingly harmonious with the white sand.
