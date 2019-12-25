One Officer Killed After Militants Attack Police Car in Northern Afghanistan - Police

The attack took place at around 6:30 a.m. (2:00 GMT). According to Bashir, efforts to capture the assailants are still ongoing.
A civilian source, in turn, stated that one policeman was killed in the attack, adding, however, that two other officers and three civilians sustained injuries.
Earlier in the day, the Afghan joint forces launched an operation in the Kandahar district of Maiwand, resulting in 25 people dead and another five injured, according to spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps Yahya Alawi.
The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with terrorist organisations.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
