Indian Business Tycoon Says His Kids Called Him ‘Loser’ Because of Bill Gates

New Delhi (Sputnik): Back in his college days, top Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra, the chairman of multinational car manufacturing corporation – Mahindra Group – studied in Harvard University with many geniuses of the present day.

On Tuesday, Mahindra revealed to his 7.4 million followers on Twitter that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also in the same Harvard class as he was in 1973.

As their father’s classmate, Gates’ success and achievements reduced Mahindra to a mere ‘loser’ in the eyes of his kids, the Indian industrialist has shared in good humour on the micro-blogging platform.

Bill kept his cool & asked “Why the grudge?” I replied: ‘My daughter asked which of my college classmates were now famous & when I told her your name, she said:’What a loser you are Dad!’ So thanks to you, I’ll always be a loser to my kids!’ We had a big laugh at that..(4/4)r pic.twitter.com/6ahkLwNqUm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

​Mahindra took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and shared some previously unheard of tales today after Twitter user Ramesh Babu shared a monochromatic yesteryear screenshot of the (then young) Indian tycoon sitting and chatting with Gates in what appeared to be a meeting.

The screenshot was captured from a Netflix original docu-series titled – “Inside Bill’s Brain – Decoding Bill Gates” – that was released back in September this year.

As part of his tweet, Babu casually tagged Mahindra asking him what the discussion with Gates back then was all about.

Got to see while watching ‘Inside Bill’s Brain - Decoding @BillGates ‘ in @netflix. What was the intense discussion all about @anandmahindra ? When and where did this happen? Seems historic indeed. pic.twitter.com/mbFW6MVT41 — Ramesh Babu (@rameshbabua) December 21, 2019

​To Babu’s delight, Mahindra answered his question and shared the funny story of his kids calling him a “loser” and comparing him to Bill Gates in a thread of tweets, informing his followers that the meeting was held in 1997, during Gates’ first ever trip to India.

Haven’t seen the series..Didn’t know this pic was flashed in it. Thank you for sharing, because this meeting was in ‘97 during Bill’s first ever trip to India & I had no record of it since there were no cell cameras at the time..Just a photographer from Fortune(?) magazine (1/4) https://t.co/StLthh0Kcr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

Bill started at Harvard College the same year I did (‘73) and famously dropped out to start Microsoft. But the Microsoft team didn’t request this meeting because we were classmates; they asked to meet us because M&M at that time was one of the 1st adopters of WindowsNT 4.0 (2/4) pic.twitter.com/a8n4dOgLA7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019