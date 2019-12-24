It Surely is a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for Sundar Pichai, Who Gets Richer in 2020

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2015, Sundar Pichai, who is widely credited for making the Chrome browser a success, took over as Google's chief and drew an annual salary of $652,500. The IT enthusiast has come a long way since.

The newly appointed Indian CEO of Alphabet Inc. and Google, Sundar Pichai, is all set to begin 2020 with a blast career-wise.

Media reports on Tuesday revealed that Pichai will be entitled to take home a whopping $242 million (over Rs. 1,710 crore approx.) stock package as part of his new role at Alphabet Inc. and Google.

In a recent Securities Exchange Commission filing, Alphabet said Pichai will now be entitled to an annual salary of $2 million per year. In 2018, the IT genius bagged nearly $1.9 million per year, which mostly included the costs for his security and personal use of aircraft.

In addition, the 47-year old CEO received $90 million in stock awards along with two other stock grants of $120 million and $30 million in recognition to Pichai's expanded role as the head of Alphabet and Google.

Pichai began his career as a materials engineer and joined Google as a management executive back in 2004.

Earlier in December, the co-founders of the search engine giant, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, resigned from their positions at Alphabet after 21 years, nominating the India-born Pichai as the CEO of the American multinational conglomerate headquarted in California.

According to Page and Brin, both Google and Alphabet have become "well-established", capable of operating independently.

In terms of grants related to CEO appointments, Pichai is behind Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was granted $376 million on taking over the iPhone-making company.