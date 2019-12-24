Register
23:08 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators walk during a protest march against a new citizenship law, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

    Citizenship Act Row: Indian Cabinet Approves $1,195 Mln for Updating National Population Register

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Protests Against New Citizenship Law in India (47)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107761/05/1077610508.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912241077765662-citizenship-act-row-indian-cabinet-approves-1195-mln-for-updating-national-population-register/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Union Cabinet’s decision comes at a time when the country is witnessing nationwide outcry against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). During the numerous clashes between police and protesters, about 22 people have died and thousands have sustained injuries.

    The Indian Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved over $1,195 million (Rs. 8,500 crore) for updating the National Population Register (NPR), besides giving a go-ahead to conducting the 2021 census.

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Cabinet had approved the conducting of the 16th census of India in 2021 and updating the NPR.

    Addressing a press briefing, Minister Javadekar said that an expenditure of $1,229 million (Rs.8,754.23 crore) for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and $1,195 million (Rs.3,941.35 crore) for updating the National Population Register (NPR) had been approved.

    He, however, underlined that the population census would not be done in the traditional door-to-door manner. A unique mobile application has been made where residents will fill in their information rather than in a census form.  

    “You don’t need to upload any document of proof, bio-metric or papers for this. It is self-declaration. The point is to record everyone who lives in India”. 

    Started during the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2010, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is going to be updated now, Minister Javadekar said, adding that it is to provide benefits of schemes to the targeted population. 

    The minister said that the process has already started for the NPR and that every state has agreed to it.

    In 2015, Haribhai Chaudhary, a former minister of state for home affairs, in the previous term of the Narendra Modi government, stated in parliament that the purpose of creating the NPR is to record all residents of the country, which would eventually serve as the mother of databases for creating the National Register of Citizens by verifying the citizenship status of every resident.

    With the latest approval of funds for the NPR, some people have strongly reacted because the National Population Register (NPR) is being viewed as directly related to the NRC.

    ​The Indian states of Punjab, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and others have rejected implementing the NRC in their states. Prime Minister Modi, during a public rally in New Delhi on Sunday, said his government has not even pondered upon a country-wide NRC and that opposition parties were spreading fear.

    Protests over the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed NRC initially began in the north-eastern region of the country, where general public is protesting, citing ethnicity issues. In other parts of the country, a lot of people and students are protesting it for allegedly being discriminatory against Muslims.

    The CAA grants citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan if they arrived in India prior to 2015, but excludes Muslims.

    On the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), a big section of Muslims have voiced concerns that when the NRC is launched across India, only Muslims will have to prove their citizenship and not people of any other faith, i.e. Hindus and others.

    Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, however, has clarified that no citizen of India has to fear the new law or the NRC.

    Topic:
    Protests Against New Citizenship Law in India (47)

    Related:

    Opinions Divided? Supporters of India's Citizenship Law Blast Protesters' ‘Half Baked Knowledge’
    Modi on Protests: Opposition Inciting Violence by Sharing Fake Videos, Indulging in Rumour Mongering
    'Be Cool Not a Fool': Viral Videos Support Citizenship Law and Urge People to Get Facts Straight
    Tags:
    Manmohan Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Modi, population, census, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse