Users Amused as Asia's Wealthiest Man Gets Richer by $17 Billion in 2019 Amid India's Economic Slump

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian economy is currently at its lowest point over the last six years, on the backdrop of sharp industrial decelerations coupled with lukewarm investments.

Amid the ongoing slump in the Indian economy, the Indian-based richest industrialist in Asia, Mukesh Ambani added a whopping $17 billion to his worth this year, ascending on the list of the top 10 billionaires.

On Tuesday, amused netizens, with their sharp wits, speedy 4G data and sarcasm-on-point, took to social media to share the news of Ambani’s latest financial achievement in hilariously creative and satirical ways.

My reaction when Mukesh Ambani said - "Everybody has equal opportunity and I think that is true for everything." pic.twitter.com/9A6QYWYZQu — Anand Balasubramanian (@absaysthis) December 24, 2019

Mukesh ambani added 17 billion $ in his wealth in 2019.



I added 17 breakups 😂😂 — Mohit (@JIILCK85) December 24, 2019

Mukesh Ambani added a whopping $18 Million to his wealth this year!



Economic slowdown much? Eh... 😒#MukeshAmbani — Pragati (@PragatiPal6) December 24, 2019

Mukesh Ambani Running With His Money To Raju For 25 Mein Double Scheme pic.twitter.com/dF7GXzNwan — Sairaj S (@_i_am_s_s) December 24, 2019

Yes!Mukesh Ambani must be the richest because he spends the least amount of money in providing services to the Jio customers thus making the service of Jio the poorest👏.#ShameOnJio pic.twitter.com/NZv3aHzvFM — asif ali (@AliAsif16095) December 24, 2019

​The surge in the businessman’s fortune this year was fuelled by a 40 per cent jump in the shares of his multi-business conglomerate -Reliance Industries Ltd - which is also India's largest conglomerate.

From petrochemicals and telecom networks to groceries – Ambani’s business covers an array of services targeted at the 1.37 billion strong Indian population.

The 62-year old billionaire is known for not shying away from displaying his wealth. Ambani’s net worth today stands at $61 billion.

As part of his daughter’s big-fat-Indian-wedding-celebrations, Ambani had Queen B – Beyonce – twerking and singing in India’s palace-city of Udaipur.

​Indian business tycoon Azim Premji stands in the second spot of India’s richest index with a net worth of $18.7 billion -- $43 billion – behind Asia’s richest.

On the global front, while Alibaba Group's founder Jack Ma’s net worth grew by $11.3 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos lost $13.2 billion.