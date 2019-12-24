Three Firefighters Injured as Blaze Engulfs Two Factories in New Delhi - Photo, Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): December has kept firefighters in the Indian capital busy, with two major incidents – the first on 8 December, and another on 23 December, killing a total of 52 people and injuring dozens.

On Tuesday, separate fires broke out in two factories in an industrial area in the north-west of India’s capital, New Delhi, leaving at least three firefighters injured.

The incidents occurred in the Narela industrial area of the city, bordering the northern state of Haryana.

About 27 fire trucks actively participated in dousing the flames at the factories. One of the factories manufactured shoes, while the other produced tableware and dishes. No casualties have been reported so far.

Delhi: Fire fighting operations underway at a shoe factory in Narela Industrial area where a broke out earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vOnt81SerM — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Another fire, luckily no casualty except burns to fire-fighters. When can India's national capital be safe from such callous avoidable accidents? pic.twitter.com/nmLS0puNEh — NB Nair (@nbnair) December 24, 2019

Tuesday’s fire came a day after another blaze had swept through a four-storied building which had been converted from a residential complex into a makeshift storage space for garments, leaving nine persons dead and two others with serious burns.

The cause of Monday’s inferno was reportedly a gas cylinder explosion. On 8 December, 43 people lost their lives at an illegal plastics manufacturing unit in what was described then, as one of the deadliest fires in recent history.

People took to social media to express their anguish and dismay over the frequency of such incidents.

So sad — Mohd Abbas (@MohdAbb72134545) December 24, 2019

What’s exactly happening in delhi ! Everyday we’re watching the same news of different areas is it just a coincidence or what! — SYED FAIZAN SARKAR (@SarkarSyed) December 24, 2019

After a series of major fire accidents in the national capital, the government of the Delhi, police and other agencies has come together to overhaul the fire-safety guidelines completely. Separate panels have been set up to formulate preventive measures to stop the blatant disregard for fire-safety norms and building codes.