Register
15:05 GMT +323 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile DRDO Test Video | 26-02-2019 | QRSAM

    India Successfully Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile - Video

    © Photo : YouTube/defence and space updates
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107276/11/1072761170.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912231077736280-india-successfully-test-fires-quick-reaction-surface-to-air-missile-video/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the fourth test of a missile system shortly after the Indian Army chief warned of a potential escalation on the border with Pakistan.

    India successfully flight-tested its state-of-the-art Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) against live aerial targets from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on the Chandipur coast of the Indian state of Odisha on Monday.

    Two missiles developed by the DRDO were tested against two live targets, meeting complete mission objectives of engaging the targets. The QRSAM, with many state-of-the art technologies, engaged the targets at different ranges and altitudes.

    The systems were tested in final configuration with a radar mounted on a vehicle and missiles on the launcher. The entire mission was captured by various Electro Optical Tracking Systems, Radar Systems and Telemetry Systems.

    They are equipped with a domestically-developed phased array radar, an Inertial Navigation System, a Data Link, and an RF (radio frequency) seeker.

    The QRSAM can receive enemy radars and is capable of destroying aerial targets, tanks, bunkers, and short-range missiles. Also developed by the DRDO, the missile has a strike range of 25 to 30 km. It uses solid-fuel propellants and has the capability of engaging multiple targets.

    The all-weather and all-terrain missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic countermeasures against jamming by aircraft radars.

    The system is being developed for the Indian Army with a search and track while on the move capability and very short reaction time. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and industries on achieving the significant milestone.

    On 19 and 20 December, India successfully tested the QRSAM and Pinaka Missile System respectively.

    The tests come as Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat issued a warning that the situation could escalate at any time with Pakistan. The Pakistani military has, in turn, said that it is ready to respond to "any misadventure" by New Delhi.

    Related:

    India, Pakistan Slowly Inching Towards Limited Scale Military Conflict
    India Test Fires Pinaka Rocket Amid Threat of War With Pakistan
    India Conducts Third Test in 24 Hours of Missile System Designated for Limited War with Pakistan
    Tags:
    Odisha, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Pinaka II, quick reaction surface-to-air short-range missile (QRSAM), missile system, war, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse