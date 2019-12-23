15YearsOfDhoni: Cricket-Crazy Indians Celebrate Ex-Skipper’s Team India Innings

New Delhi (Sputnik): Globally, the game of cricket is estimated to have over a billion fans and according to research by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Indians make up more than 90 percent of them.

It's been 15 long years since former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni debuted against Bangladesh in the international cricket saga - and overwhelmed Indians took to social media to shower heartfelt tributes to their former captain.

Donning his famous jersey number seven, Dhoni captained the Indian national cricket team in limited-over formats from 2007 to 2016 and in test cricket from 2008 to 2014.

As part of the social media celebrations, #15YearsOfDhoni was trending on Twitter and Instagram in India as fans poured love on the cricketer.

On this day in 2004, a 23 year old keeper batsman made his debut against Bangladesh. Rest, as they say is history. Best keeper batsman till date. #15YearsofDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/fyX31D2gm6 — Sharan Anirudh (@SharanAnirudh) December 23, 2019

As Batsman

- Most runs batting at no.5 & below

- Most runs as Keeper-Captain

- Most notouts

- Most sixes as Keeper & Captain

As WK

- Most Stumpings in Intl & IPL

- Most dismissals in T20s

-Most innings as Keeper

As CAP

-Well u know everything#15YearsOfDhonism#15YearsofDhoni pic.twitter.com/aqsiJNq0IL — Praveen Prakash (@Praveen94300) December 23, 2019

The railway-ticket collector-turned-cricketer, who was out for a golden duck in his first ever One Day International match (ODI) against Bangladesh in 2004, ended up becoming the only Indian captain to have led India into winning three major ICC tournaments – the World Cup (2011), the T20 World Cup (2007) and the Champions Trophy (2013).

Bollywood paid tribute to the ex-Indian team captain in 2016 by adapting Dhoni’s real life story and turning it into a blockbuster movie titled “MS Dhoni – The Untold Story”, featuring actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the former skipper.

Dhoni has not sweated on the grounds of international cricket since India lost the semi-final match in the 2019 World Cup.

Earlier in November, speculations around Dhoni’s quick retirement plans began making the rounds on social media. However, the athlete has not yet officially addressed his intentions on any future association with cricket.