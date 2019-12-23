'Victory of Good Over Evil': Modi Offers Netanyahu Hanukkah Greeting with Indian Twist

New Delhi (Sputnik): Building on the bonhomie the two world leaders established during Israel's September national election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of Hanukkah.

The congratulatory message from the Indian Prime Minister to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu came with an Indian twist during the biggest Jewish festival, as Narendra Modi drew a comparison between Hanukkah and Diwali, the Indian festival of lights celebrated by Hindus.

Writing a short message in Hebrew to faithful Jews across the globe, Modi highlighted how the two nations share a cultural affinity.

Chag Hanukkah Sameach to the people of Israel. The festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali depict yet another cultural affinity shared by India and Israel, celebrating light and the victory of good over evil. @netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

The eight-day festival of light Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is a traditional winter gift-giving celebration which lasts eight days. The festival that can fall anywhere between late November and late December, this year began on 22 December and will end on 30 December.

Hanukkah, which symbolises the unification of the Jewish people across the world, is celebrated to commemorate the ancient Jewish revolt against Hellenization under Alexander the Great's Levantine successor state, the Seleucid Empire.

According to legend, in the 2nd century BC, the wealthy urban residents of Judea had become increasingly Hellenized under the Seleucid Dynasty, adopting Greek ways and venerating Greek gods. They were able to pay King Antiochus to have one of their favourites appointed high priest. Three years later, another priest, Menelaus, was able to gain the appointment with an even higher bribe, and proceeded to forcibly attempt to introduce Greek religion and culture. This precipitated a rebellion, and eventually observant Jews were able to secure control of the Second Temple and re-dedicate it.

The legend goes that the rebellious Jews sought to light a golden lamp to celebrate the rededication, but discovered that the oil had been defiled. Only a very small jug of unpolluted oil, enough for one night, remained. As legend has it, a miracle caused the oil to last for eight days.

The holiday is observed by lighting candles on a Menorah, a unique candelabrum with eight candleholders in one row, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. One candle is lit on each day of the eight-day holiday.