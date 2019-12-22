Watch Helicopter Collect Water From Backyard Pool as Bushfire Crisis Continues in Australia

In a video that was published on social networks, firefighters are seen collecting water with a helicopter from an abandoned backyard swimming pool as bushfires continue to tear through Australia's southeast.
According to reports, six have been killed as a result of the raging fires in Australia. The fires have destroyed 680 houses and consumed 12,000 square kilometres of land. The fires led to a menacing increase in air pollution in the country.
Fire-fighting helicopters resort to using swimming pools near the Bargo area, south west of #sydneyfires...as dam levels reach critical levels in many parts of the state... #Australia #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/wbmx0VKwOY https://t.co/iUpFpptfYu— 💧Jade & David for a Better Australia (@PerthWAustralia) December 19, 2019
