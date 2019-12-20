New Delhi (Sputnik): The Pinaka rocket system can destroy 900 square metres at a 20-80 km range by firing a salvo of 12 rockets within 48 seconds. India has been conducting a series of tests of its missile system since November. The tests hold significance as the country’s army chief recently warned of an escalation on the border with Pakistan.

The Pinaka Missile System, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was again successfully tested on Friday off the Odisha coast. The short-range guided system is equipped with a state-of-the-art guidance kit comprising of an advanced navigation and control system.

#WATCH: Pinaka Missile System developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) was again successfully tested today off the Odisha coast. The extended range version of the missile can hit targets at 90 kms. pic.twitter.com/UnG0VU4WGe — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

​"The mission objective of today’s trial was to test the low range, functioning of live warheads along with their proximity initiation and salvo launches. Two Pinaka missiles were launched in salvo mode with a 60 second interval between firings. Both the missiles were launched to engage a target located at the 20 kilometres range, and high accuracy was achieved. The flights were tracked by multiple range systems including Telemetry, Radars, Electro-optical targeting systems (EOTS), etc. which confirmed their text book flight performance," the official statement said.

Two Tests on Thursday

This is the third missile test by India within 24 hours. On Thursday, India had also successfully test-fired two missile systems – the Pinaka-guided rocket system and the all-weather tracked-chassis Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QR-SAM) – from Chandipur in Odisha.

The upgraded version of the Pinaka-guided rocket system was test-fired from the DRDO’s Proof and Experimental Establishment Firing Test Range while the QR-SAM was tested from a mobile launcher at a launch complex of the Integrated Test Range.

QR-SAM can receive enemy radars and is capable of destroying aerial targets, tanks, bunkers and short-range missiles. Also, developed by DRDO, the missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km. It uses solid-fuel propellants and has the capability of engaging multiple targets.

The all-weather and all-terrain missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic countermeasures against jamming by aircraft radars.

The DRDO has been conducting a series of tests on the country's new missile system for the past month against the backdrop of mounting tensions at the western border along the Line of Control.

On Tuesday, the DRDO, Indian Air Force (IAF), and BrahMos jointly successfully conducted two BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles tests, one each from land and air platforms.

Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, had warned that the situation could escalate at any time with Pakistan. The Pakistan military has also said that it is ready to respond to India in case of any misadventures by New Delhi.