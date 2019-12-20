Register
12:02 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Net neutrality traces back to an engineering maxim called the “end-to-end principle,” a self-regulating network that put control in the hands of end users rather than a central authority

    Tech-Savvy Indians to Buy Internet-Enabled Devices Worth $45.7 Billion in 2020 - Report

    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107053/91/1070539138.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912201077664571-tech-savvy-indians-to-buy-internet-enabled-devices-worth-457-billion-in-2020---report/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With the largest population of tech-oriented millennials in the world, Indians are briskly adapting themselves to modern gadgets – and this is not limited to just smartphones.

    In the year 2020, which arrives in just 11 days, Indians are expected to collectively invest a whopping $45.7 billion (Rs. 3.25 lakh crore approx.) in smart consumer electronics and new-age "connected devices", a report by market research firm TechArc said on Friday.

    The "India Connected Consumer Devices Report", predicts a growth of 11 per cent in purchases of smart devices including TVs, wearables and speakers in 2019 in India, with smartphones leading the chart in terms of both value and volume.

    "This is being driven by two trends -- creating a connected cluster around smartphones, and adding connectivity to consumer electronics led by smart TVs and smart speakers," said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst at techARC.

    The wireless earbuds segment in the wearable category is expected to see sharp growth along with that of smart speakers in India next year.

    The demand for and sales of smart home devices like internet-enabled bulbs and fans controlled by Home devices from Google and Amazon will also witness an increase in the coming months.

    The growth of demand for smart products is further driven by the penetration of WiFi services across the country.

    Earlier in June, reports revealed that India sold over 204 million wi-fi-enabled consumer devices in 2018, and sales are expected to grow by 8 per cent to 221 million units this year.

    "However, the government must intervene to ensure standardisation and quality control of such devices, and go beyond the present quality checks and balances in the interests of consumers," said the report, highlighting the possibility of potential cyber-attacks.

    As nations around the world are plagued with concerns over the security of internal data, India is moving quickly to draft a road-map to segregate information as personal and public and relocate data-storage within the country. It's aimed to safeguard private information from misuse.

    Earlier in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet gave its go-ahead to the "Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019" that will identify which data can be classified as personal, sensitive or critical, despite strong opposition from the US.

    Amid modern technological advancements, the sales in two product categories – feature phones and PCs – will continue to decline in the coming year in India, according to the report.

    Related:

    Android Army: Google to Train 2 Million Mobile Developers in India
    Google Challenges Order of India's Anti-Trust Body for Alleged Search Bias
    Indian E-Commerce Firm Smartens Shopping With Amazon Alexa-Like Assistant for New Users
    Tags:
    Google, Google, Google, Amazon, smart devices, India, technology
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse