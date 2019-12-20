Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Releases Statement on His Leave

The statement from the prime minister's office comes amid devastating bush fires raging across the country. Earlier, a second state of emergency over the past two months was declared in New South Wales, amid fears that the country's capital, Sydney, would again be engulfed in smoke.

Scott Morrison has expressed deep regrets regarding "any offense caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bush fires by my taking leave with family at this time". The prime minister apologized for his absence, suggesting instead that he had to "cancel our scheduled leave in January because of our official government visit to India and Japan".

#BREAKING: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has released a statement about his leave. #AusPol #9News pic.twitter.com/ftgLx7sMCO — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) December 19, 2019

Morrison came under heavy criticism on social media in recent days for going on an overseas holiday during a catastrophic emergency, reportedly adding to the backlash that his government has failed to deliver any kind of climate change response.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters reportedly gathered outside his residence in Sydney, demanding urgent action on bush fires after the news broke that his office had initially refused to confirm reports that he was vacationing in Hawaii at the time calamity hit the nation.

Sydney was again engulfed in a deep haze on Thursday as bush fires reportedly rage out of control to the south, west and north of the city, blanketing the Opera House and emptying nearby beaches.

The raging bush fires have reportedly claimed the lives of several local firefighters. According to Reuters, two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night. A fire truck reportedly hit a tree and rolled over just to the south of Sydney, killing the driver and a front passenger. Earlier, three firefighters were reportedly engulfed by flames as fierce gusts fueled bush fires across the state of New South Wales.

Thousands of firefighters have reportedly been deployed to extinguish the onrushing flames.