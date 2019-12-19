Register
19 December 2019
    A massive traffic in New Delhi, India (File)

    Traffic Jams, Flights Cancellations Grip New Delhi Amid Protests Against Citizenship Law - Photos

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): A nation-wide protest in India against a new citizenship law spread to several of the country's states and cities on Thursday. The law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived before 31 December 2014.

    In India’s national capital Delhi, students and political activists hit the street to protest the law; police barred such activity in several places, closed several rapid transport (Delhi Metro) system stations, and suspended internet services for several hours.

    Despite these prohibitions, the agitators managed to gather at several vantage points, resulting in heavy traffic jams, even as police barricaded several main highways. On the national highway linking Delhi with the western 'Pink City' of Jaipur, thousands of vehicles were stopped on the road.

    Nearly three dozen flights had been subjected to delays and cancellation from New Delhi, because several pilots and passengers were all caught up in a 6.2 miles approx. (10 kilometres)-long traffic jam on national highway 8, that also links Gurugram, one of the busiest satellite cities of the nation's capital.

    On Thursday, Indians in several parts of the country gathered in large groups to oppose the newly passed CAA for its failure to include Muslims among immigrants being welcomed by several of India’s neighbouring countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to apply for Indian citizenship.

    Added to traffic curbs due to anti-Citizenship Law demonstrations was the low visibility due to severe cold conditions in the national capital region.

    Netizens stuck in traffic jams around New Delhi flooded social media platforms with pictures and videos, showing roads to Delhi stuffed to the nose.

    ​Travelers who had hoped to catch flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the country’s capital also took to Twitter to share their stories of sheer inconvenience.

    ​While India’s airlines including IndiGo, Vistara and Air India among others promised feasible transit options, as of now it remains unclear by when the highways will clear out and transportation return to normal.

     

