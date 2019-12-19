How 'Bout Them Apples? iPhone Users Consume Adult Content More Actively than Android Users - PornHub

New Delhi (Sputnik): Statistics reveal that 28,258 users from around the world watch porn on the internet every second.

In a recent report, Canada-based adult entertainment website PornHub disclosed that in this era of smartphones and affordable data plans, Apple users are more frequent visitors to the adult video streaming service than Android users.

In 2019, while Google’s mobile operating system Android accounted for 46.6 percent of the traffic on PornHub, the remaining 52.8 percent was contributed by iPhone users.

The data was released as part of Pornhub’s annual ‘year in review’ listing.

Back in December 2018, the government of India ordered telcos to ban streaming porn networks. A partial ban was first implemented in 2015 after a lawyer filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India arguing that online porn encouraged sex crimes in India.

However, the restriction did not stop Indian users from consuming erotic video content.

Mobile-based downloads of porn apps in India grew 405 percent, to 57 million in the 12 months starting October 2018, according to data from Apple’s App Store and Google Play analysed by London-based Top10VPN -- a website that reviews Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

A couple of weeks ago, the Supreme Court instructed the government of India to frame guidelines to regulate social media and put in place a mechanism to track explicit material.

The decision was triggered by concerns voiced by several legislators abou how tech-savvy children were being affected by pornographic content in India.