Dense Fog Disrupts Rail and Airline Traffic in India's Capital City

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the mercury dipping in the northern part of India, dense fog enveloped most parts bringing visibility to low in the national capital and surrounding areas. India’s national weather forecasting agency said the visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas was recorded at 200 metres or less at 0530 Hrs IST on Thursday.

Air and rail traffic was affected due to poor visibility and the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi had to activate low visibility procedures to ensure safe and staggered movement of incoming and outgoing flights.

At least 21 trains arriving or departing from New Delhi were running late, indicated reports.

Privately-run Vistara airliner informed its passengers about flight delays due to adverse weather conditions over Delhi.

Another private airline Indigo, also put out a similar message on social media, urging passengers to check on their flight's arrival and departure status.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to poor visibility, there have been delays in flight departures/arrivals across the network. Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter. You may also chat with us here https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

#6ETravelAdvisory: There is heavy traffic/roadblock at Delhi - Gurgaon highway. Do keep a tab on live traffic and enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

Trains were also running late, the ANI news agency reported.

21 trains to Delhi running late due to operational reasons. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/txSHmBQ9bH — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

IGIA in Delhi is the busiest airport in the country and currently handles 1,324 flight movements on a daily basis. This figure is set to go beyond 1,500 flights per day, according to airport management sources.

Meanwhile, massive disruptions in road traffic movement, due to protests against a controversial citizenship law, have also been cited as responsible for delays in flight departures.

#TrafficUpdate : There is a heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, which is impacting both crew and customers. We recommend customers to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 19, 2019

Video of the holdup at the Gurgaon - Delhi border due to police barricades. Cars stuck for over 2 hours now. https://t.co/LbVKRyzkLL — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 19, 2019

​