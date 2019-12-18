New Delhi (Sputnik): The competitive rivalry between social networking giants Twitter and Facebook just got more serious, or so it seems.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has unfollowed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after years of mutual opinion differences on the working of their respective platforms.

43-year old Dorsey, however, did not want to be subtle about his move.

To ensure that people found out about his move, Dorsey first followed a tech news account on Twitter - @BigTechAlert - that keeps close tabs on the social media activities of big industry leaders and then unfollowed Zuckerberg’s account.

The Facebook CEO’s unverified Twitter account has remained dormant since 2012, with merely 12 posts and 464,000 followers.

Soon after Dorsey unfollowed Zuckerberg, @BigTechAlert announced the news on Twitter, evoking hilarious responses from netizens who found the spat pretty funny.

​However, some netizens pointed out that not giving Zuckerberg a verification badge on Twitter and publically pulling off this “unfollow” stunt was petty on Dorsey’s end.

How is mark not verified — That catholic Veteran (@reagan_values) December 17, 2019

Right? Feels like the ultimate pettiness — Kaladin (@KaladinCB) December 17, 2019

​With Twitter, Dorsey aims to develop an open and decentralized social media standard to help better control abusive and misleading information on its platform.

Facebook, that has been surrounded by scandals, hasn't endorsed such an approach, deepening the enmity between the two tech tycoons.