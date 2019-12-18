Indian Mayor Narrowly Escapes From Bikers

New Delhi (Sputnik): The mayor of a central Indian city had earlier taken a bold drive against the encroachment of public spaces inviting the wrath of land-sharks. The official has even received death threats since taking on the land mafia.

On Tuesday, Sandip Joshi, mayor of the central city of Nagpur in western Maharashtra made a narrow escape after unidentified assailants sprayed bullets at his car late Tuesday. Joshi was on his way home with family members.

“Two bike-borne persons fired bullets at the car and sped away from the spot. While one bullet hit the window on the driver’s side, another hit the window in the middle section, and the third hit the rear glass of the SUV in which Joshi was travelling", the police said.

“I was out with my family (when the incident took place). I had received threats earlier. Police say this might be in connection with anti-encroachment in the city", said Joshi.

Last month Mayor @SandipJoshiNGP 's SUV got stolen by an impersonator.

And recently he received a note with a life threat posted allegedly by some encroaching hawker.

Congress will agitate against anti-encroachment drive.

Now join the dots! @abhishekcTOI @ProshuncTOI #Nagpur pic.twitter.com/fRxK40oApG — Tindergarten (@dotnagpur) December 10, 2019

​The police said a letter threatening Joshi was dropped in the suggestion box outside his office. The letter also mentioned the anti-encroachment drive started by him.

Joshi is said to be a close aide of the former head of the state Devendra Fadnavis and the current leader of opposition in the provincial legislature.

The cops have launched an investigation into the incident and are on the lookout for the attackers. The official has now been provided with personal security.

Meanwhile, as the news spread, Twitterati came out in support of the mayor questioning the law and order situation in the state.

Paid journalists of Congress.. Nagpur Mayor is attacked by somebody.. ask government why law Order is detorating in state. Video authenticity can be checked in lab.. You are judging by which method.. — Mayur Dixit (@mayur8dixit) December 18, 2019

Strongly condemn an attack on Nagpur mayor @SandipJoshiNGP previous night. — Nilesh Deshpande (@NileshD85744614) December 18, 2019

#Nagpur’s Mayor Sudhir Joshi was shot at by an unidentified assailant on Wednesday morning. Joshi has escaped unhurt. But this shows t detiriorating law-order situation in #Nagpur. @CMOMaharashtra and all ministers in the city. Still goons are calling the shots @NileshDhotre18 — Mayank Bhagwat (@mayankbhagwat) December 18, 2019

​Maharashtra has a new government, headed by Uddhav Thackeray of the regional nationalist Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena was a long-term ally of the federal ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but fell out over power-sharing differences after the September elections in the state.