Register
22:34 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Arsenal's Mesut Ozil takes a corner

    China Pulls Match Coverage After Arsenal’s Özil Bashes Beijing Over Uighur Treatment

    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105386/34/1053863447.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912161077591702-china-pulls-match-coverage-after-arsenals-zil-bashes-beijing-over-uighur-treatment/

    Chinese state broadcaster CCTV pulled its coverage over the weekend for the Sunday football match between Arsenal and Manchester City after Mesut Özil, the Gunners’ 31-year-old midfielder, took to social media to criticize China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslim community in the region of Xinjiang.

    Rather than airing the match, which ended with Manchester City winning 3-0, the broadcaster pulled the coverage on Saturday and filled the time slot come Sunday with an earlier recording of Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 victory over the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    State media outlet the Global Times noted in a Sunday piece that the football event would not be broadcast to Chinese fans on CCTV5 or on PPTV, a Chinese video streaming website, as a result of Özil’s Friday social media post which made “false comments on Xinjiang affairs.”

    In the post, Özil, who is ethnically Turkish and a follower of the Muslim faith, criticized both China’s treatment of the Uighurs and the lack of reaction to the events from the Muslim community as a whole, noting that Uighurs are “warriors who resist persecution.”

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on

    “[In China] Qurans are burned, mosques were closed down, Islamic theological schools, madrasas were banned, religious scholars were killed one by one,” reads a Guardian translation of the post. “Despite all this, Muslims stay quiet.”

    Aside from the text, the social media post also included a background image of the flag of East Turkestan, a banner widely adopted by Uighur independence supporters.

    Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, remarked on the weekend’s developments Monday, telling the Times that Özil has “been deceived by fake news about Xinjiang,” and that he is more than welcome to visit the autonomous region should he choose to take the invitation.

    “As long as he exercises conscience and neutrality, he will find a Xinjiang that is different from what he thinks,” Wang added.

    As for the Arsenal team as a whole, it has not managed to successfully distance itself from the controversy. Although the Islington club made clear in a statement that it was “always apolitical as an organization,” hundreds of fans have called on the club to release the German-born player.

    Freddie Ljungberg, the interim Arsenal manager, told the Associated Press that the matter would ultimately be dealt with by upper management. “The China thing is political, and I’ll leave that to the club,” he said.

    Over the years, Beijing has repeatedly rejected accusations that it has discriminated against and placed members of the Uighur community in re-education camps, stressing instead that Muslims in the region are attending vocational colleges established as part of the government’s counterterrorism efforts.

    This latest development comes months after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey landed in a firestorm after he sent off a tweet in support of the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Morey’s since-deleted tweet read: “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

    Following the October post, the NBA team’s general manager found himself denounced by several Chinese government officials and Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Rockets. Despite an apology from Morey, the Chinese Basketball Association announced that it would be cutting ties with the Houston team.

    Related:

    Striking Similarity: Aubameyang Jokes Ozil Looks Like Megan Rapinoe After Dying His Hair
    Watch Arsenal Stars Ozil and Kolasinac Attacked by Knife-Wielding Gang in London
    Arsenal's Ozil and Kolasinac 'Under 24-Hour Guard' After Knife-Wielding Carjacking Attempt - Reports
    Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil Seen Training for First Time Since ‘Gang War’ Incident
    Erdogan Photo-Op: Mesut Ozil Defends Support for Turkish President Despite German Backlash
    Tags:
    Social Media, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xinjiang, Uighurs, uighur, Mesut Ozil, Arsenal F.C, Arsenal, Football, Beijing, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse