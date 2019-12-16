Watch People Stage Closed Ears Protest in New Delhi Opposing Citizenship Law

The day before, more than 100 protesters and 35 policemen, including some senior officers were injured in a massive rally against a new citizenship law in New Delhi.

People are staging a so-called closed ears protest outside of Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi in a move to show that the government isn't listening to the Muslim part of the country.

The demonstration comes a day after the police barged into the campus of one of India's top institutions of higher education, fired tear gas and allegedly dragged students out of it.

For several weeks, protests against the amended Citizenship Act have been held across India, with the northern state of Assam becoming the epicentre of the rallies.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who had fled from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh fearing religious persecution and entered India on or before 31 December 2014.