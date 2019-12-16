Watch: Successful Deployment of India's Spy Satellite's Hi-Tech Antenna in Orbit

New Delhi (Sputnik): Besides the main RISAT-2BR1 satellite, on 11 December, the ISRO’s PSLV-C48 carried nine international satellites — six from the US and one each from Israel, Italy and Japan. The advance antenna is meant to increase the capacity of the satellite.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a video of the successful deployment of the sophisticated technology of the RISAT-2BR1 spacecraft in orbit.

It is the radar imaging earth observation satellite which was launched from Sriharikota rocket launch centre, Andhra Pradesh state, on 11 December. The antenna was deployed in orbit on 12 December, and the ISRO released the two camera videos on Monday.

“This complex technology involved the unfurling and deployment of the 3.6 m antenna, which was folded and stowed during launch. The deployment was completed in 9 minutes and 12 seconds,” the ISRO said.

The ISRO has developed a lightweight antenna with home-grown technology in India.

The space agency stated that in the past, they had to import this technology and it took almost three to four years for the process.

The frequency reuse technology of the antenna enhances the capacity of the satellite which, in return, provides better communication (images) to users. The data from the RISAT-2BR1 satellite is used in applications such as agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

The international satellites onboard the PSLV-C48 are for a range of applications. The ISRO document states that the US satellites are for earth imaging, multi-mission remote sensing platforms, and technology demonstrations.

© Photo : Indian Space Research Organisation RISAT-2BR1 with its Radial Rib Antenna

Similarly, the Japanese satellite is for radar imaging earth observation, the Italian satellite is meant for search and rescue; and Israel’s for remote sensing.