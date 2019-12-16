Over 40 Flights Cancelled in Beijing Int'l Airport Over Continued Snowfall - Administration

BEIJING (Sputnik) - More than 40 flights have been cancelled on Monday in Beijing Capital International Airport over the snowfall which has been ongoing in the Chinese capital city since Sunday, the airport's administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, snowy weather conditions are also aggravated by heavy fog, and the city's meteorological department has already issued a warning that in different areas of the city visibility might be limited to 500 meters (1,640 feet).

On Monday, it is planned to implement 1,328 flights and carry more than 213,000 people. As of 23:00 GMT Sunday, 149 flights were implemented, while 42 were cancelled.

The airport also attracted 400 employees and 67 specialized vehicles for removal of snow and ice, according to the statement.

印象中的北京很久沒有這麼大的雪🌨了，2020又是充滿希望的一年👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

The impression of Beijing has not had such a big snow for a long time, and 2020 is another promising year 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2KAz4kVQ8O — L_Young社長 (@lyoung1610) December 16, 2019

Beijing Capital International Airport is the world’s second-busiest airport, according to National Geographic.