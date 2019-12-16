Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Mong Kok Area - Reports

RTHK public broadcasting service reported that people started the protest in Mong Kok at 12:00 GMT. The police detained two people during the rally that raised indignation in the crowd. A few hours later the police raised a black flag and started dispersing protesters with tear gas, the media said.
Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. The protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that the government has denied.
Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.
