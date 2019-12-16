Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Mong Kok Area - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hong Kong police have used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters who have taken to the streets in Mong Kok area on Sunday night, media reported.

RTHK public broadcasting service reported that people started the protest in Mong Kok at 12:00 GMT. The police detained two people during the rally that raised indignation in the crowd. A few hours later the police raised a black flag and started dispersing protesters with tear gas, the media said.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. The protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that the government has denied.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.