Three Dead, 15 Missing in Flooded Chinese Mine – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three miners died and 15 others went missing after a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan was flooded on Saturday, media reported.

The accident took place at around 3 p.m. (07:00 GMT) near the city of Yibin, China’s CCTV news channel said. A search-and-rescue operation is underway.

Mine accidents are not uncommon in China. A roof collapse in Shaanxi province in January killed 21 people.

The same number of miners died in Shandong province in October of last year when a rock burst destroyed a tunnel.