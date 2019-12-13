Scandalous Korean ex-Trainee Reveals Her Model Girlfriend Abused Her

On the 13th of December, Han Seo-hee updated her Instagram page with photos of bruises, saying that she is, however, fine.
걱정마 그냥 별거 아닌 것 같아 손으로 얼굴 감쌌어서 얼굴은 괜찮은데 그냥 머리랑 목이 좀 아픈 거 뿐이에요 나 강하니까 걱정 안해도 돼
Just a day before in a now-deleted post she posted screenshots from Instagram messenger showing an apparent conversation with her friend in which Han Seo-hee claimed that Jung Da-eun tried to kill her. Although the post was removed the controversy arose as the photos quickly spread online. According to the text on the screenshots, the alleged abuse was caused after Han Seo-hee claimed she wanted to die, thereby provoking aggression from Jung Da-eun.
Rumours that Han Seo-hee and Jung Da-eun are dating appeared earlier this year. After a long time denying it, the girls confirmed their relationships through a live broadcast on Instagram on October 7.
The couple has been involved in a series of controversies with K-pop idols; the last one with popular K-Pop boy band Monsta X led to the departure from the group of one of its members, Wohno.
Fans of the stars who suffered as a result of Han Seo Hee's actions now feel vindicated, with some calling it karma!
Han Seo Hee Uploads Shocking Instagram Update Claiming Girlfriend Jung Da Eun Tried To Kill Herhttps://t.co/bGypUbXns9— Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) December 12, 2019
