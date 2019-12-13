Tear Gas, Batons Used on Students Protesting Against Citizenship Law in Delhi - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Violent protests against a controversial citizenship law in India have spread to several parts. Protests were initially confined to the country's northeastern states, but after the legislation received Presidential consent on late Thursday night, unrest spread to other regions, including the capital city.

In New Delhi, police used batons and tear gas to disperse protesting students from the premier Jamia Millia Islamia University, as they were heading to Parliament to protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In a video, police can be seen charging the students with batons outside the University building to stop them. Seven people were reportedly injured in the incident.

In another video, policemen were seen firing teargas shells at the students.

Meanwhile, tensions are running high in India’s northeastern region as fresh clashes erupted in Meghalaya's capital city Shillong as hundreds took to streets to protest against CAB. Police used tear gas and batons against protesters who reportedly threw stones at the officers near the Raj Bhavan - the official residence of the Governor of Meghalaya.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah also cancelled his visit to Shillong, scheduled for Sunday.

Rally in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Hear our cries. We will not diminish into nothing. Pray for Northeast. Stand with Northeast.#NoToCAB #NortheastagainstCAB #NoCAB pic.twitter.com/2cjUz9Zu46 — Ibanmihpli M D Kharlyngdoh (@7_iban) December 13, 2019

In several parts of India’s northeastern states, police have imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services. Two people were killed and several others wounded in police firing on protesters in Guwahati, capital in the northeastern state of Assam on Thursday.

Besides New Delhi, protests also took place in some parts of the southern state of Kerala, the southern city of Hyderabad and Aligarh in northern Uttar Pradesh.

The new law grants citizenship to illegal Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived before 31 December 2014. It, however, contentiously excludes Muslim immigrants from qualifying for citizenship.