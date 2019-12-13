Pakistan Lawyers on Countrywide Strike After Clashes with Doctors - Reports

Lawyers across Pakistan boycotted courts on Friday in protest against the arrest of their colleagues, who were taken into custody after riots broke-out at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, according to Dawn media reports.
Lawyers were demanding the immediate release of the arrested colleagues and the scrapping of charges filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Video footage shows lawyers calling for a boycott against the alleged bias and ill-treatment of government and police.
They want 'Rights' now. pic.twitter.com/tgn6EzNrPO— Yasmeen Ali (@yasmeen_9) December 12, 2019
The arrested lawyers were taken amid tight security with their faces covered.
پنجاب پولیس دہ گریٹ ، مزہ آ گیا ان کالے کرتوت والوں کو پولیس حراست میں دیکھ کے 💝#BlackNWhiteAnarchy pic.twitter.com/ynsOF5xlsM— دلا ور جـٹ (@Dilawarjutt3) December 12, 2019
Another video showed lawyers protesting against doctors over the incident and threatening them against entering Pasrur city.
Reportedly a lawyer from Pasrur @ZarrarKhuhro pic.twitter.com/RwzZPr1b4N— Yasmeen Ali (@yasmeen_9) December 13, 2019
A statement issued by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) said the boycott was in protest against the “partial and biased conduct of the local police and the administration of Lahore against lawyers as well as the action taken by the Islamabad High Court against the Secretary-General, Islamabad High Court Bar Association."
Four patients died at the cardiology hospital on 11 December which was allegedly ransacked by lawyers, hampering the treatment of patients in critical condtion.
Videos surfaced online, showing alleged lawyers vandalising hospital property, attacking staff and damaging cars parked around the hospital. The vehicles were also burnt down during the clashes and gunshots were fired in the air by lawyers.
As student of law, It was very hurtful to see the unlawful and shameful activities of lawyer's community in the Lahore incident...— 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 ⚖️ (@LawyersPakistan) December 13, 2019
"Anti Terrorism Laws | Lawyers | Doctors | Police | Government"
Read Full Here;https://t.co/pqbdNYXrJ5#LawyersBrutality #doctor #LawyersAttackedPIC pic.twitter.com/16aWcEgU3v
Wow what a proud moment pic.twitter.com/ZcfKFDyFKI— Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) December 12, 2019
Lawyer of Pakistan. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/L8TwWxMxdK— Ashraf Khan. (@Ashraf42527808) December 13, 2019
Simmering Tensions between Lawyers and Doctors
According to ‘The News’ website of Pakistan, tensions between the two erupted on 24 November when a lawyer's mother was admitted to PIC, where a scuffle broke out with the hospital staff and doctor.
The fresh clashes of 11 December were the result of a viral video, in which a young doctor is mocked by lawyers.
This is the root cause of today's incident at PIC#PICunderattack pic.twitter.com/XlzUXowlcH— رقصِ بسمل۔۔۔ (@usman_reps) December 11, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)